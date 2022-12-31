Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,746 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 31.4% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

