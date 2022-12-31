The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

