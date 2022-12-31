Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 950 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,463,000 after acquiring an additional 334,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

