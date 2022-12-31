iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

