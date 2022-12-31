Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

