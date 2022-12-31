Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

