Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.
Insider Activity
Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.