Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.5 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

