Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 777 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $279.54 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

