Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.12 Million Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,841 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,954,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

