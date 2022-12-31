Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

