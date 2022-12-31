Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 20,263 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.