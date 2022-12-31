Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.53 and its 200-day moving average is $216.82. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

