Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Assurant by 285.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Assurant by 103.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.80.

Assurant Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

