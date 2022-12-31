1,195 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $238.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

