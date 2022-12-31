Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after buying an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.00. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

