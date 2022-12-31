Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after buying an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

