Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 419,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,081,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 60,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92,921.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

