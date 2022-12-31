Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

