RB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.60.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $280.31 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.