RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 72.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $259.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $78,366,286. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.