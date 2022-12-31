RB Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 67.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

