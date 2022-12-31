NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

