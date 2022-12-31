Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,022,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,026,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 127,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $140.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

