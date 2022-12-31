Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

