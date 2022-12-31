Bank of New Hampshire Buys 980 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $75.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

