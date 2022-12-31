Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CF opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

