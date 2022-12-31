Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 168.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NVDA opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
