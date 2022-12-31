Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

