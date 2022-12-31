Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Hershey by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $231.57 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $190.93 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average is $226.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

