Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 486 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

