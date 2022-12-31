Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

AKAM opened at $84.30 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,748 shares of company stock worth $150,214 and sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

