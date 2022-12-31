Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

