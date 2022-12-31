Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,338,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

CMI stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.