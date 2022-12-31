Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in GSK were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK opened at $35.14 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

