Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Eaton were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

