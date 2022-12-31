Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

