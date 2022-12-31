Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 1,036 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

