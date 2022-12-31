Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 67 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in FedEx were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FDX stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

