Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

