Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 240 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

