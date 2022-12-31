Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $127.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

