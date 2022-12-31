Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,377.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 49.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 253,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 32.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

