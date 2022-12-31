Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 53,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

