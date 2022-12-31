Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $300,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

