Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.38 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.