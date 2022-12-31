Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $478,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,995 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 43.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 198,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 60,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

