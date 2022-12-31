Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $289,804,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

