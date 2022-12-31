Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.
NYSE:SQ opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $165.33.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
