Whittier Trust Co. Sells 553 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Chubb by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 65.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $220.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $223.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

