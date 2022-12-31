Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.13 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00022856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $69.13 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036522 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.77791967 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,649,731.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

